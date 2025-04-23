Two people to appear in court after handling stolen goods and attempting to sell them on Ebay and Facebook

Sophie Lewis
By Sophie Lewis

Digital Reporter

Published 23rd Apr 2025, 12:07 BST
Updated 23rd Apr 2025, 12:08 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
Two people are due to appear in court for handling stolen goods.

Andrea Harms, 56, and Neil Harms, 61, are due to appear in court to face charges of acquiring /using /possessing criminal property and handling stolen goods.

Police are appealing for help in tracking his next of kinPolice are appealing for help in tracking his next of kin
Police are appealing for help in tracking his next of kin

The police received a report on Saturday, August 17, 2022, that items, which were reportedly stolen from shops in Waterlooville, Hedge End and Whiteley, were being sold on Facebook and Ebay.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Following the issuing of a postal requisition, the man and woman, both of Mercury Place, Waterlooville, are due to face the charges when they appear at Portsmouth Magistrates’ Court on Friday, May 2.

For more information about the Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary, click here.

Related topics:HampshireWaterloovillePolice
News you can trust since 1877
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice