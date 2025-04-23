Two people to appear in court after handling stolen goods and attempting to sell them on Ebay and Facebook
Two people are due to appear in court for handling stolen goods.
Andrea Harms, 56, and Neil Harms, 61, are due to appear in court to face charges of acquiring /using /possessing criminal property and handling stolen goods.
The police received a report on Saturday, August 17, 2022, that items, which were reportedly stolen from shops in Waterlooville, Hedge End and Whiteley, were being sold on Facebook and Ebay.
Following the issuing of a postal requisition, the man and woman, both of Mercury Place, Waterlooville, are due to face the charges when they appear at Portsmouth Magistrates’ Court on Friday, May 2.