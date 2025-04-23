Police

The police have issued a ‘stark warning’ after 25 people have been arrested following an illegal rave which attracted 2,500 people.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Approximately 2,500 people attended an illegal rave at Charlton Forest, near Chichester, on Saturday, April 19.

Police are appealing for witnesses after a three-vehicle collision.

The police arrested 25 people as a result of the mass gathering and of those arrested, 19 were on suspicion of drug-driving and at least 22 had travelled from outside the county.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Scott Jenkins, 21, of Church Lane, Bedford, was arrested and charged with failing to provide a specimen for analysis. He has been released on bail to appear before Worthing Magistrates’ Court on May 6.

Jean-Luc Burch, 24, of Osmond Gardens, Sutton, was arrested and charged with failing to provide a specimen for analysis. He has been bailed to appear before Worthing Magistrates’ Court on May 20.

Chief Superintendent Stu Hale said: “It is hugely disappointing that so many people have travelled from far and wide to attend this event, which happened on private land without the landowner’s permission.

“Events of this nature will not be tolerated in Sussex for a number of reasons. They put lives at risk through the mindless actions of individuals who choose to drive while over the limit for drink or drugs.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Officers attended the scene, closed the roads surrounding the forest and seized quipment including speakers, sound systems and stages.

“Anyone who thinks we have gone out of our way to ruin people’s fun clearly hasn’t considered the devastating consequences these events can have.”

The further arrests that were made are as follows:

A 32-year-old man from Midhurst was arrested on suspicion of drug-driving, careless driving, failing to stop a vehicle when required by police and possession with intent to supply Class A drugs. He has been released on bail until July 16.

A 34-year-old man from Kettering, Northamptonshire, was arrested on suspicion of drug-driving. He has been released on bail until July 20.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A 31-year-old man from Burnham-on-Sea, Somerset, was arrested on suspicion of drug-driving. He has been released on bail until July 19.

A 22-year-old man from Lincoln, Lincolnshire, was arrested on suspicion of drug-driving and possession of Class B drugs. He has been released on bail until July 20.

A 26-year-old man from Abingdon, Oxfordshire, was arrested on suspicion of drug-driving. He has been released on bail until July 17.

A 22-year-old man from Kingsteignton, Devon, was arrested on suspicion of drug-driving and released on bail until July 18.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A 23-year-old man from Penylan, Cardiff, was arrested on suspicion of drug-driving and released on bail until July 18.

A 28-year-old man from Speedwell, Bristol, was arrested on suspicion of drug-driving and released on bail until July 21.

A 21-year-old man from Totnes, Devon, was arrested on suspicion of drug-driving and released on bail until October 20.

A 21-year-old woman from Stowmarket, Suffolk, was arrested on suspicion of drug-driving and released on bail until October 20.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A 25-year-old man from Buckfastleigh, Devon, was arrested on suspicion of drug-driving and released on bail until July 20.

A 60-year-old man from Peterborough, Cambridgeshire, was arrested on suspicion of drug-driving, driving without insurance, driving without a licence and possession of Class A drugs. He was released on bail for the driving offences and given a community resolution for the drugs offence.

A 40-year-old man from Felbrigg, Norfolk, was arrested on suspicion of drug-driving and released on bail until July 18.

A 32-year-old man from London was arrested on suspicion of carrying out unauthorised licensable activity and intentionally or recklessly causing a public nuisance, and was released on bail until July 20.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A 30-year-old man from London was arrested on suspicion of carrying out unauthorised licensable activity and intentionally or recklessly causing a public nuisance, and was released on bail until July 20.

A 30-year-old man from Worthing was arrested on suspicion of intentionally or recklessly causing a public nuisance, theft by finding, possession of Class A and Class B drugs, and organising a display, performance or event, and has been released on bail until July 10.

A 27-year-old man, of no fixed address, was arrested on suspicion of carrying out unauthorised licensable activity and intentionally or recklessly causing a public nuisance, and was released with no further action.

A 21-year-old woman from Chard, Somerset, was arrested on suspicion of drug-driving and released on bail until June 20.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A 29-year-old man from Flackwell Heath, Buckinghamshire, was arrested on suspicion of drug-driving and dangerous driving, and released on bail until July 20.

A 32-year-old man from Swindon, Wiltshire, was arrested on suspicion of drug-driving and released on bail until July 20.

A 27-year-old man from Exeter, Devon, was arrested on suspicion of drug-driving and released on bail until July 18.

A 38-year-old man from Camberley, Surrey, was arrested on suspicion of drug-driving and racially aggravated assaulted, and released on bail until July 20.

A 28-year-old woman from London was arrested on suspicion of drug-driving and released on bail until July 20.