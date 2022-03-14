Two Southsea men charged over dealing crack cocaine and heroin in Portsmouth and Havant
TWO Southsea men have been charged over dealing crack cocaine and heroin in Portsmouth and Havant.
Monday, 14th March 2022, 2:45 pm
Ewyn Denecker, 33, of Osborne Road and Mario Sala, 32, of Prince Albert Road, have been charged with conspiracy to supply crack cocaine and heroin.
Both men have been remanded into custody and will appear before Portsmouth Crown Court on Monday April 11.