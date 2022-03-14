Two Southsea men charged over dealing crack cocaine and heroin in Portsmouth and Havant

TWO Southsea men have been charged over dealing crack cocaine and heroin in Portsmouth and Havant.

By Steve Deeks
Monday, 14th March 2022, 2:45 pm

Ewyn Denecker, 33, of Osborne Road and Mario Sala, 32, of Prince Albert Road, have been charged with conspiracy to supply crack cocaine and heroin.

Read More

Read More
Dramatic picture reveals moment of blaze as gas explosions leave mobile homes, v...

Both men have been remanded into custody and will appear before Portsmouth Crown Court on Monday April 11.

Sign up to our daily newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

Police

A message from the Editor, Mark Waldron

Subscribe here for unlimited access to all our coverage, including Pompey, for just 26p a day.