A man had to be escorted from the hospitality lounge at AFC Portchester after inappropriately touching two teenage girls on match day.

The police have launched an investigation after receiving reports that two teenage girls were verbally abused and inappropriately touched over their clothing by a man in the function lounge at AFC Portchester, Wicor Recreation Ground in Cranleigh Road.

The incident happened at approximately 5pm on Saturday, March 8 following a top of the table clash between AFC Portchester and AFC Stoneham in the Wessex League Premier Division which finished 0-0.

The two girls are now being supported by officers and extensive enquiries, including reviewing CCTV, are ongoing to identify the man and establish what happened.