Two teenage girls touched inappropriately by man in AFC Portchester hospitality lounge after match against AFC Stoneham
The police have launched an investigation after receiving reports that two teenage girls were verbally abused and inappropriately touched over their clothing by a man in the function lounge at AFC Portchester, Wicor Recreation Ground in Cranleigh Road.
The incident happened at approximately 5pm on Saturday, March 8 following a top of the table clash between AFC Portchester and AFC Stoneham in the Wessex League Premier Division which finished 0-0.
The man was asked to leave by members of staff and it was reported that he became physically violent when escorted out.
The two girls are now being supported by officers and extensive enquiries, including reviewing CCTV, are ongoing to identify the man and establish what happened.