Portsmouth Crown Court Picture: César Moreno Huerta

Scarlett Bareham and Fiona Hoyle, both 19, denied a charge of affray over the incident when they appeared at Portsmouth Crown Court on Monday morning.

The incident was sparked after a woman challenged a group after a man was slapped on the bottom in Guildhall Walk in Portsmouth on the night of August 5, a previous hearing was told.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Bareham, of Timsbury Crescent, Bedhampton, denied a charge of sexual assault.

Hoyle, of Cleveland Road, Southsea, admitted a charge of assault occasioning actual bodily harm following the incident.

They were bailed and will now go on trial on March 7.

Another woman, Hannah Phillips, 20, of Timsbury Crescent, Bedhampton, was also charged with sexual assault on a man over the incident.

She was due to appear at Portsmouth Magistrates’ Court in connection with the incident earlier this month.

SEE ALSO: Man hurt after being attacked by gang

But the case was withdrawn by the Crown Prosecution Service after the court was told that Ms Phillips had been given a conditional caution.

A message from the Editor, Mark Waldron