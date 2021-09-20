Two teenage women to go on trial over incident in Guildhall Walk Portsmouth involving man's bottom being 'slapped'
TWO teenage women charged over a fracas outside a nightclub after a man was allegedly slapped on the bottom will go on trial next year.
Scarlett Bareham and Fiona Hoyle, both 19, denied a charge of affray over the incident when they appeared at Portsmouth Crown Court on Monday morning.
The incident was sparked after a woman challenged a group after a man was slapped on the bottom in Guildhall Walk in Portsmouth on the night of August 5, a previous hearing was told.
Bareham, of Timsbury Crescent, Bedhampton, denied a charge of sexual assault.
Hoyle, of Cleveland Road, Southsea, admitted a charge of assault occasioning actual bodily harm following the incident.
They were bailed and will now go on trial on March 7.
Another woman, Hannah Phillips, 20, of Timsbury Crescent, Bedhampton, was also charged with sexual assault on a man over the incident.
She was due to appear at Portsmouth Magistrates’ Court in connection with the incident earlier this month.
But the case was withdrawn by the Crown Prosecution Service after the court was told that Ms Phillips had been given a conditional caution.