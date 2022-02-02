Two teenagers found dead at South Coast beauty spot named by police

The bodies of Jack Michael Williams, 18, and Katherine Susan Jane Powell, 17, were discovered at Bothenhampton Reservoir, near Bridport, Dorset.

They were found last Tuesday morning.

Information released by the Dorset coroner’s office said Mr Williams was from Bridport, while Miss Powell is of Kenilworth.

Jack Michael Williams, 18, and Katherine Susan Jane Powell, 17, were found dead last Tuesday.

Inquests into their deaths will be opened by Rachael Griffin, senior coroner for Dorset, at the Town Hall in Bournemouth on Thursday.

Dorset Police said the deaths are not being treated as suspicious.

Investigators are trying to establish the circumstances on behalf of the coroner.

The force has referred itself to the Independent Office for Police Complaints (IOPC) over the deaths due to prior contact with the individuals.

The IOPC said last week: ‘We are currently assessing the available information to determine what further action may be required from us.’

