The females were detained near junction 2 of the M27 on Saturday (March 9). Hampshire Roads Policing Unit reported on Facebook that a white BMW was "seen in suspicious circumstances and stopped tactically" on the motorway.

Two women were arrested at junction 2 of the M27 on suspicion of immigration offences. Picture: Hampshire Roads Policing Unit.

They added that the vehicle was seized for having no insurance, with the driver also nothing carrying a licence. A Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary spokesman said the arrests were made at 2.30pm.

He added that two women, aged 28 and 35, were arrested on suspicion of immigration offences.