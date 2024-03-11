M27: Two women arrested near junction 2 for immigration offences after "suspicious" BMW seen on motorway
The females were detained near junction 2 of the M27 on Saturday (March 9). Hampshire Roads Policing Unit reported on Facebook that a white BMW was "seen in suspicious circumstances and stopped tactically" on the motorway.
They added that the vehicle was seized for having no insurance, with the driver also nothing carrying a licence. A Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary spokesman said the arrests were made at 2.30pm.
He added that two women, aged 28 and 35, were arrested on suspicion of immigration offences.
The case will b dealt with by the Home Office and immigration services, he said.