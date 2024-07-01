Two-year-old injured in Portsmouth after pram was hit by a car that failed to stop
and live on Freeview channel 276
The incident occurred at around 9.15am on Saturday, June 29 at the junction of Talbot Road and Goldsmith Avenue in Southsea. A woman was pushing a pram with a 2-year-old girl in when there was a collision between a blue car and the pram. The car drove off without stopping.
The girl suffered minor injuries to her knee and police are appealing for any witnesses to come forward. A Hampshire & Isle of Wight Constabulary spokesperson said: “Officers are appealing for information after a 2-year-old girl was injured during a collision in Portsmouth.
“Were you in the area at the time of the collision? Did you see what happened or did you catch any footage of the incident on a dashcam? Anyone with information should call contact us online or on 101 quoting 44240274126.”