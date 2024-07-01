Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Police are appealing for witnesses after a two-year-old suffered injuries when her pram was struck by a car which drove off.

The incident occurred at around 9.15am on Saturday, June 29 at the junction of Talbot Road and Goldsmith Avenue in Southsea. A woman was pushing a pram with a 2-year-old girl in when there was a collision between a blue car and the pram. The car drove off without stopping.

The girl suffered minor injuries to her knee and police are appealing for any witnesses to come forward. A Hampshire & Isle of Wight Constabulary spokesperson said: “Officers are appealing for information after a 2-year-old girl was injured during a collision in Portsmouth.