Two-year-old injured in Portsmouth after pram was hit by a car that failed to stop

By Joe Williams
Published 1st Jul 2024, 10:40 BST
Police are appealing for witnesses after a two-year-old suffered injuries when her pram was struck by a car which drove off.

The incident occurred at around 9.15am on Saturday, June 29 at the junction of Talbot Road and Goldsmith Avenue in Southsea. A woman was pushing a pram with a 2-year-old girl in when there was a collision between a blue car and the pram. The car drove off without stopping.

The girl suffered minor injuries to her knee and police are appealing for any witnesses to come forward. A Hampshire & Isle of Wight Constabulary spokesperson said: “Officers are appealing for information after a 2-year-old girl was injured during a collision in Portsmouth.

“Were you in the area at the time of the collision? Did you see what happened or did you catch any footage of the incident on a dashcam? Anyone with information should call contact us online or on 101 quoting 44240274126.”

