Police are calling for witnesses after two girls were approached numerous times by men in a van as they walked in Emsworth.

The two teenage girls were approached between 5.40pm and 6.40pm on Saturday, June 29 on Southleigh Road. The two men were in a white Vauxhall Vivaro and they approached the girls a number of times on Hollybank Lane, Tudor Avenue and Cumberland Avenue, ad made comments to them.

Police are now calling for help from anyone that may have seen the men. A Hampshire & Isle of Wight Constabulary spokesperson said: “Officers are appealing for information after a suspicious incident in Emsworth. The men are described as: Asian, aged 30 to 40, with beards and wearing dark coloured turbans.