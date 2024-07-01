Two girls approached in Emsworth by men in minivan multiple times as police call for witnesses
The two teenage girls were approached between 5.40pm and 6.40pm on Saturday, June 29 on Southleigh Road. The two men were in a white Vauxhall Vivaro and they approached the girls a number of times on Hollybank Lane, Tudor Avenue and Cumberland Avenue, ad made comments to them.
Police are now calling for help from anyone that may have seen the men. A Hampshire & Isle of Wight Constabulary spokesperson said: “Officers are appealing for information after a suspicious incident in Emsworth. The men are described as: Asian, aged 30 to 40, with beards and wearing dark coloured turbans.
“Were you in the area at the time? Did you see the men in the Vauxhall Vivairo? If you have any information please contact us online or in 101 quoting 44240274847.”