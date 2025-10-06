Ukrainian men accused of conspiring to smuggle migrants into country appear in court

By Steve Deeks

Senior Reporter

Published 6th Oct 2025, 16:07 BST
Two Ukrainian men accused of conspiring to smuggle migrants into the country using a pleasure boat have appeared in court.

Portsmouth Crown Court Picture: Chris Moorhouse

Vladyslav Cherniavskyi, 37, and Oleksandr Yavtushenko, 43, appeared at Portsmouth Crown Court charged with facilitating illegal immigration.

This comes following a joint operation involving the National Crime Agency (NCA), Border Force and French law enforcement which saw the interception of a yacht off the Isle of Wight coast on July 20.

The vessel was escorted into Gosport Marina where three Albanian males and a Vietnamese female were handed over to the immigration authorities, according to the NCA.

Julian Harriman, NCA senior investigating officer, previously said: "This operation was part of an ongoing NCA investigation led jointly with French judicial authorities and Gendarmerie Nationale, which has been supported by Border Force.

"Tackling people smuggling gangs remains a priority for both France and the United Kingdom and we are determined to do all we can to target, disrupt and dismantle the criminal networks involved."

A trial date has been set for January 12 with both defendants still remanded in custody. They will next appear at court on November 11 for a plea hearing.

