Ukrainian men accused of conspiring to smuggle migrants into country appear in court
Vladyslav Cherniavskyi, 37, and Oleksandr Yavtushenko, 43, appeared at Portsmouth Crown Court charged with facilitating illegal immigration.
This comes following a joint operation involving the National Crime Agency (NCA), Border Force and French law enforcement which saw the interception of a yacht off the Isle of Wight coast on July 20.
The vessel was escorted into Gosport Marina where three Albanian males and a Vietnamese female were handed over to the immigration authorities, according to the NCA.
Julian Harriman, NCA senior investigating officer, previously said: "This operation was part of an ongoing NCA investigation led jointly with French judicial authorities and Gendarmerie Nationale, which has been supported by Border Force.
"Tackling people smuggling gangs remains a priority for both France and the United Kingdom and we are determined to do all we can to target, disrupt and dismantle the criminal networks involved."
A trial date has been set for January 12 with both defendants still remanded in custody. They will next appear at court on November 11 for a plea hearing.