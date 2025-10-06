Ukrainian men accused of conspiring to smuggle migrants into country appear in court

Two Ukrainian men accused of conspiring to smuggle migrants into the country using a pleasure boat have appeared in court.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Portsmouth Crown Court Picture: Chris Moorhouse

This comes following a joint operation involving the National Crime Agency (NCA), Border Force and French law enforcement which saw the interception of a yacht off the Isle of Wight coast on July 20.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The vessel was escorted into Gosport Marina where three Albanian males and a Vietnamese female were handed over to the immigration authorities, according to the NCA.

Julian Harriman, NCA senior investigating officer, previously said: "This operation was part of an ongoing NCA investigation led jointly with French judicial authorities and Gendarmerie Nationale, which has been supported by Border Force.

A trial date has been set for January 12 with both defendants still remanded in custody. They will next appear at court on November 11 for a plea hearing.