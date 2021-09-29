The piece of ordnance was discovered on land near Military Road, by HMS Sultan at 11.59am today.

Police closed of Military Road, between Cambridge Road and Redhouse Park Gardens while navy bomb disposal teams attempted to disarm the device.

The road has since been re-opened.

Military Road in Gosport has been shut amid an on-going police incident. Photo: Google

A spokeswoman for Hampshire police told The News: ‘We were called at 11.59am today to a report of unexploded ordnance being found on land near Military Road in Gosport.

‘Officers have put a cordon in place and EOD have been called.’

Gosport police has urged people – drivers, pedestrians and cyclists alike – to ‘avoid these areas until further notice’.

HMS Sultan is the Royal Navy’s main engineering training hub, home to hundreds of sailors.

