Dad-of-five Colin Wilson had set out for a 40-mile cycle on Sunday (Feb 27) morning with his partner Carolyn when the pair were caught up in a ‘scary’ ordeal.

While riding along a cycle lane in the Southampton Road, heading towards Cosham, an ‘impatient’ driver decided to overtake Carolyn, who was ahead of Colin.

However, the driver did not leave enough space causing Carolyn to veer towards the pavement. Her handlebars caught in some metal railings to the side of her, causing her to crash.

Colin Wilson (61) and partner Carolyn Hill (60) who had the accident in Southampton Road. Picture: Mike Cooter (030322)

Colin, 61, ‘couldn’t avoid’ hitting her.

He said: ‘I went over my handlebars and on to my head and face.

‘I was in a lot of pain, lying at the side of the road.

Colin Wilson in the neck brace he has to wear to keep his vertebrae aligned. Picture: Mike Cooter (030322)

‘My helmet is mangled, If I hadn’t been wearing it I would have been seriously hurt. If other cyclists take away anything from this, it should be a reminder to always wear your helmet.’

Luckily ‘within seconds’ several people came out to help Colin, including a nurse and doctor who both worked at QA who put him in the safest position in case he had broken his neck.

An ambulance took Colin to hospital where he stayed for three nights and had a number of scans and tests, which showed he had snapped three vertebrae in his neck, broken his right wrist and little finger.

For the next six weeks Colin, who is a practice manager supporter for the NHS, will have to work from home and wear a neck brace.

Colin Wilson in a brace in QA Hospital following the crash on Feb 27.

He told The News: ‘I just feel so lucky, it could have been so much worse.

‘I found out the name of the doctor who helped – Dr Zoe Halford. My orthopaedic consultant at the hospital is convinced things could have been worse if that doctor was not there.

‘I’m so grateful she was there to help along with the others.’

He added: ‘But I’d ask drivers to please give cyclists the proper amount of space and if there isn’t room to overtake please just wait those few seconds to do so. Is it worth risking someone’s life just to get somewhere a bit more quickly?

Colin Wilson's bike helmet, which was damaged during the crash on Feb 27.

‘In all my years cycling I’ve never been thrown over the handlebars before.’

His partner, Carolyn Hill – who was left relatively unscathed - said: ‘A massive thank you to everyone who was there to help, we don’t know all your names but we were so lucky you were there.

‘The car that came to the side of me was so close I was sure it was going to hit me – I’ve had cars hit me before with their wing mirrors – so I had to choice but to swerve.’

Chairman of the Pompey Cycle Forum, Ian Saunders, said: ‘For the sake of saving a few seconds here, the driver involved has ruined the couple’s day, creating a hospital visit and the associated stress and pain.’

He also said there were currently plans in place to create a segregated cycle lane along the other half of Southampton Road, but called on the council ‘to create a segregated and protected cycle lane throughout the entire length of this section.’

Police and the South Central Ambulance Service confirmed they attended the incident at 10.23am on Sunday.

