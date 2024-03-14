Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The salespeople were found to be selling their ways without any regulation last weekend. Two licensing officers and a Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary police officer conducted patrols in Waterlooville.

Havant Borough Council will be prosecuting four traders for selling flowers in Waterlooville without a licence.

Police and licence officers patrolled Waterlooville after reports of people selling goods without consent. Picture: Havant Police.

Police, via its Havant Police Facebook page, said well-known hotspots for unlawful street trading were monitored. The force added that four people were given an initial warning by the group about trading with accreditation on Saturday (March 9). They were found to still be selling bouquets on Sunday, with the local authority planning on taking action.

A HBC spokeswoman said the traders were investigated under the Local Government (Miscellaneous Provisions) Act 1982, which gives consent to people to sell goods in a specific area. "Havant Borough Council routinely receives reports of unlawful street trading from members of the public and business owners," the spokeswoman added. "All reports are investigated with appropriate action taken where there is sufficient evidence to do so."