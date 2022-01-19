Urgent appeal to find Hampshire girl, 15, still missing after friend was found

POLICE are ‘very concerned’ for the welfare of a Hampshire teenager who’s still missing after her friend was found.

By Freddie Webb
Wednesday, 19th January 2022, 12:07 pm

Eloise, 15, was last seen in Hedge End on Sunday.

Officers believe she is in London – specifically Croydon or Westminster – or Reading.

Montanna, a 14-year-old from Hedge End, was reported missing with Eloise, but has been found by police in London and has returned home.

Sign up to our daily newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

Eloise, 15, was last seen on Sunday and police believe she's around the London area.

A statement from Hampshire police said: ‘We are very concerned for her welfare and are now asking the public for their help in finding Eloise.

Read More

Read More
'Police incident' causing disruptions on rail line between Portsmouth and London

‘Eloise is described as white, 5ft 5ins tall, medium build, having a pierced tongue and long, plum coloured hair.

‘She was last seen wearing a pink dressing gown and pyjamas.

SEE ALSO: Royal Navy sailor on HMS Kent jailed and dismissed for stealing elite watches used by SBS

Hampshire police have conducted various enquiries to locate Eloise, after she was reported missing on Sunday.

Anyone who sees them is asked to call 999, quoting the reference number 44220020771.

Alternatively, people can call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111, contact them online here.

A message from the Editor, Mark Waldron

Subscribe here for unlimited access to all our coverage, including Pompey, for just 26p a day.