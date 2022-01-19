Urgent appeal to find Hampshire girl, 15, still missing after friend was found
POLICE are ‘very concerned’ for the welfare of a Hampshire teenager who’s still missing after her friend was found.
Eloise, 15, was last seen in Hedge End on Sunday.
Officers believe she is in London – specifically Croydon or Westminster – or Reading.
Montanna, a 14-year-old from Hedge End, was reported missing with Eloise, but has been found by police in London and has returned home.
A statement from Hampshire police said: ‘We are very concerned for her welfare and are now asking the public for their help in finding Eloise.
‘Eloise is described as white, 5ft 5ins tall, medium build, having a pierced tongue and long, plum coloured hair.
‘She was last seen wearing a pink dressing gown and pyjamas.
Hampshire police have conducted various enquiries to locate Eloise, after she was reported missing on Sunday.
Anyone who sees them is asked to call 999, quoting the reference number 44220020771.
Alternatively, people can call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111, contact them online here.