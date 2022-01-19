Eloise, 15, was last seen in Hedge End on Sunday.

Officers believe she is in London – specifically Croydon or Westminster – or Reading.

Montanna, a 14-year-old from Hedge End, was reported missing with Eloise, but has been found by police in London and has returned home.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Eloise, 15, was last seen on Sunday and police believe she's around the London area.

A statement from Hampshire police said: ‘We are very concerned for her welfare and are now asking the public for their help in finding Eloise.

‘Eloise is described as white, 5ft 5ins tall, medium build, having a pierced tongue and long, plum coloured hair.

‘She was last seen wearing a pink dressing gown and pyjamas.

SEE ALSO: Royal Navy sailor on HMS Kent jailed and dismissed for stealing elite watches used by SBS

Hampshire police have conducted various enquiries to locate Eloise, after she was reported missing on Sunday.

Anyone who sees them is asked to call 999, quoting the reference number 44220020771.

Alternatively, people can call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111, contact them online here.

A message from the Editor, Mark Waldron