It happened on Botley Road in Curdridge on Friday, January 14.

The teenage rider – named today as Aaron Rhys Dennis, from Bishop’s Waltham – was involved in a collision with a blue Volkswagen Caddy.

Botley Road in Curdridge, Hampshire

At the time police said the 17-year-old was taken to Southampton General Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

His family were being supported by specialist police officers.

The Volkswagen driver, a woman in her 50s, was not injured, police said in January.

A police spokesman said: ‘The collision remains under investigation at this time. We have been liaising with the Coroner’s Office. No-one has been arrested.’