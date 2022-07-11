It happened on Botley Road in Curdridge on Friday, January 14.
The teenage rider – named today as Aaron Rhys Dennis, from Bishop’s Waltham – was involved in a collision with a blue Volkswagen Caddy.
At the time police said the 17-year-old was taken to Southampton General Hospital where he was pronounced dead.
His family were being supported by specialist police officers.
The Volkswagen driver, a woman in her 50s, was not injured, police said in January.
A police spokesman said: ‘The collision remains under investigation at this time. We have been liaising with the Coroner’s Office. No-one has been arrested.’
Anyone with information about the crash, which saw the road closed for about five hours for investigation work by traffic officers, can contact police on 101 quoting 44220018096, Operation Orient