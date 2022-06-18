Michael Littlefield, 39, of Bishopstoke, was sentenced to 14 years behind bars.

He was previously found guilty by a jury during a five day trial at Southampton Crown Court on April 25.

Littlefield was found guilty of eight counts of sexual assault of a child under 13, two counts of engaging in sexual activity in the presence of a child, one count of assault of a child under 13 by penetration and one count of causing or inciting a child under 13 to engage in sexual activity.

Michael Littlefield committed a string of child sex offences across areas of Eastleigh and Hedge End. He was the babysitter for one of the victims. Picture: Hampshire Constabulary.

He was found not guilty of one count of rape of a child under 13 and one count of causing or inciting a child under 13 to engage in sexual activity by the same jury.

The court heard how Littlefield had sexually abused three children on multiple occasions over a six year period.

These incidents – including where he was the babysitter for one of the victims – happened between August 2014 and October 2020, in area of Eastleigh and Hedge End.

Littlefield, of Camborne Close, was sentenced at Winchester Crown Court yesterday to 14 years in prison.

He has been ordered to serve an additional four years on licence upon release, and is subject to a Sexual Harm Prevention Order.

Speaking at the time of the sentencing, Kimberly Duncan, from Hampshire Constabulary’s Child Abuse Investigation Team, said: ‘I must place on record the incredible bravery of all three victims in coming forward and reporting the abuse committed by Michael Littlefield in the first instance.

‘Each child showed maturity beyond their years in articulating the crimes committed against them.

‘They were very young children when Michael Littlefield decided to take away their innocence – the victims will now have to live with this ordeal for the rest of their lives – but a very dangerous man is now behind bars.

‘We hope that today’s sentencing can provide the victims with a sense of closure and comfort that he can no longer harm them.

‘We want to show you that no matter the circumstances, Hampshire Constabulary are committed to supporting survivors of rape and sexual assault and we will do everything we can to identify offenders and put them in front of a court.

‘If you’ve been a victim, please report rape or sexual assault as soon as possible.

‘Even if you’re not 100 per cent sure, we’d sooner hear from you so that we can make sure you’re safe.’