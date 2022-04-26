The 64-year-old is accused of ‘predatory’ and unwanted sexual behaviour and touching, in incidents between 1992 and 2017.

It follows a joint investigation by the BBC and Guardian newspaper who say they have heard detailed accounts from seven women in a joint investigation into the former BBC Radio 1 DJ.

Tim Westwood. Pic Getty Images

Westwood strenuously denies the allegations.

The women make the claims in a BBC Three documentary, Tim Westwood: Abuse of Power, which airs on BBC Three at 9pm on Tuesday.

Two of them, who were aspiring to work in the industry, say they agreed to come to London to meet him to discuss music. They accuse the DJ of driving them to a flat and initiating unwanted and unexpected sex. One was 19 at the time, while Westwood was 53.

Another woman told the BBC she met Westwood, then in his mid-30s, when she was 17 and a member of a R&B group. She says she was subjected to unwanted oral sex after agreeing to meet him.

Four further young women accuse the DJ of either touching their bottoms or breasts as they posed for photographs with him at different events where he was performing.

