Victim "glad" Hayling Island predator "exposed" for sex attacks on child

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Terry Welstead, 34, of Pebble Close, was found guilty of four charges after a trial at Portsmouth Crown Court in November.

READ NOW: Teenager arrested for knife attack

Jurors returned guilty verdicts on two charges of indecent assault of a girl under 14, gross indecency of a girl under 16, and attempting to incite a girl aged under 13 to engage in a penetrative sexual activity. The offences happened around 20 years ago.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Portsmouth Crown Court Picture: Chris Moorhouse

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Welstead was sentenced on the Isle of Wight after previous delays to the case. He was spared jail but was handed a three-year community order in which he has to undertake 260 hours of unpaid work and attend 35 rehabilitation days and a six-month alcohol treatment programme. He must also attend a sex offender’s programme.