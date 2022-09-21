Yesterday the issued a picture of a man in connection with the investigation into sexual assault.

Today they say they have identified the man in the image, and that a 40-year-old man from Portsmouth has been interviewed by police under caution.

The incident happened on the Friday night, which was headlined by Stereophonics, between 10.30pm and 11pm.

Victorious this year Picture: Paul WIndsor

‘She was dancing near the main stage when she was approached from behind by a man unknown to her and touched inappropriately,’ a police statement said.

‘The victim was not injured and is being supported by specialist officers.

‘Since this was reported to us we have been conducting a number of lines of enquiry.’

The event, attended by 170,000 revellers, also saw Hampshire police launch a rape probe following a separate incident.

In total, the force said they had received three reported sexual offences at the festival.

Anyone with information regarding the incident should call police on 101 quoting 44220348294.