The three-day music extravaganza saw more than 80,000 revellers pack Southsea Common from Friday to Sunday.

And while the event was toasted as a success by politicians and organisers, police have now revealed the ‘sad’ development they have launched a rape investigation after a sex attack on a woman.

Hampshire police also confirmed they are investigating a sexual assault on a separate woman.

Victorious Festival Photo by Alex Shute

In total, the force said they had received three reported sexual offences at the festival.

A spokeswoman from Victorious Festival said staff ‘work hard, alongside Hampshire Police, to make Victorious a safe environment for everyone and we will continue to support the Police in their investigations into the reported incidents’.

She added: ‘Our staff and volunteers are trained to proactively monitor for and deal with incidents of sexual assault and harassment and, as part of the Association of Independent Festivals ‘Safer Spaces’ campaign, we are committed to raising awareness and encouraging the reporting of incidents if they happen at festivals and beyond.

‘Our work with Police and other partners before and during the event means we are ready to deal with any unacceptable behaviour which does arise and, with an attendance of over 170,000 people across the three days, we are pleased that the overwhelming majority played their part in making it a safe and enjoyable weekend.’

Other reported offences included one assault, two for public order and two for drugs.

Superintendent Sarah Jackson, who oversaw the policing of Victorious Festival 2022, said: ‘Each year we work closely with the festival organisers, working together to try and create a safe and welcoming environment for all attending.

‘This year, a focus of our work with the organisers and their teams on site was placed on violence against women and how to spot the signs of this.

‘Throughout the weekend, staff working at the festival acted diligently, alerting us to any potential incidents, which we were able to review and ensure nothing untoward was happening.

‘Sadly, we are now investigating a report of a sexual assault and a report of a rape on the site over the course of the weekend.

‘We take reports of sexual offences extremely seriously, and we will relentlessly pursue perpetrators in a bid to get justice for victims and make public spaces safer.’

Before the start of the festival, Hampshire Constabulary said it was running patrols inside and outside the Southsea Common site across the weekend.

As previously reported in The News, a spokesman said: ‘There will be patrols throughout the weekend, both with officers at the festival and in and around the surrounding area. We have worked closely with the event organisers to ensure everyone has a safe and enjoyable weekend.’

