Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Yesterday the clean-up started as teams of workers gathered up the rubbish left behind and transferred it into waiting bin lorries.

The musical extravaganza started on Southsea Common on Friday as over 80,000 music-lovers from across the country enjoyed the three-day music feast.

The festival organisers said they ‘couldn't be more grateful to get to do this in our hometown’ - and are now planning a bigger event for next year. Another full three days are scheduled for 2023, with the Friday to include the full site.

Fan watching Suede playing at Victorious Festival, Southsea on Sunday 28th August 2022 Picture: Habibur Rahman

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

This year’s event was a resounding success, though, kicked off by Primal Scream before Stereophonics headlined that evening.

Declan McKenna wrote himself into Portsmouth folklore following his opening address to the crowd: ‘I woke up this morning and I knew where I wanted to be - Portsmouth baby.’

Memorable moments included HMS Prince of Wales passing Southsea Common during a Sugababes set, with the crowd in full voice.

Sam Fender playing at Victorious Festival, Southsea on Sunday 28th August 2022 Picture: Habibur Rahman

A potential crush on Sunday was avoided after spectators flocked to the Caste Stage for Sophie Ellis-Bextor’s set - with some having to be rescued.

The organisers of Victorious, in a Facebook post, described the event as ‘unforgettable’ before adding: ‘To all our festival-goers, artists, suppliers, traders, staff, production, media teams, partners, sponsors and the local community - you are amazing.

‘Seeing everyone out there experiencing incredible live music in Portsmouth and having a brilliant time is why we do what we do, and we couldn't be more grateful to get to do this in our hometown.

Clearing the Victorious festival site early on Monday morning. Picture: Mike Cooter (290822)

‘We hope to see you back next year.’

Councillor Gerald Vernon-Jackson, leader of Portsmouth City Council, said: ‘It was a hugely successful event and is a great addition to the life of the city.

‘It is a family-friendly festival with around 80,000 people attending over Friday and Saturday - with over half of those local people. You see a lot of families walking along.

‘Inevitably there are parking problems for some people.’

Part of the shift of 35 litter pickers who have been working the site since Sunday night

Stephen Morgan, MP for Portsmouth South, attended the event. He said: ‘Where else in the world can you listen and enjoy acts with the beautiful and historic backdrop that is Southsea seafront as a performance stage? Only at Victorious Festival could you listen and dance along to the Sugababes whilst watching one of the nation’s aircraft carriers sailing out of Portsmouth Harbour.

‘Well done to all those who worked behind the scenes to ensure a safe and enjoyable festival, and for the tireless support of the council, police and other emergency services.

‘It was a pleasure to meet onsite with some of the team on the front-line making this possible and to hear from organisers about their efforts to support the community, give to local good causes and ensure the festival is as green as possible.

‘With another successful Victorious under our city’s belt, it’s a festival which is well and truly continuing to put Portsmouth on the map.’

SEE ALSO: Band over the moon at performance