Victorious festival 2022: Heaving crowds gridlocked after Sophie Ellis-Bextor set with people being escorted to safety
CROWDS at the Castle Stage at Victorious festival were so gridlocked many had to escape.
Video footage captures the heaving crowds after the Sophie Ellis-Bextor set on Southsea Common.
Many spectators had to be escorted to a grassy area by authorised personnel.
One of our reporters at the scene said there were so many people, she could not move.
People were seen leaving the vicinity because it was so crammed.
It got so busy that some were being crushed next to the fence.
Instructions over the intercom system could be heard, advising people on the best route to leave the area.
It is the final day of Victorious festival, with the musical extravaganza nearing its end.
Sam Fender will be headlining the Common Stage, with Anne-Marie being the final act to perform at the Castle Stage.
Long queues could be seen at several parts of the festival area today, including for food stalls and toilets.