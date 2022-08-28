News you can trust since 1877
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out

Victorious festival 2022: Heaving crowds gridlocked after Sophie Ellis-Bextor set with people being escorted to safety

CROWDS at the Castle Stage at Victorious festival were so gridlocked many had to escape.

By Freddie Webb
Sunday, 28th August 2022, 8:01 pm
Updated Sunday, 28th August 2022, 8:31 pm

Video footage captures the heaving crowds after the Sophie Ellis-Bextor set on Southsea Common.

Many spectators had to be escorted to a grassy area by authorised personnel.

Read More

Read More
Victorious Festival 2022 Live Blog: Day 3 of Portsmouth festival in full swing a...
Heaving crowds pictured at the Castle Stage. Some people were getting crushed, and had to be escorted to safety.

Most Popular

    One of our reporters at the scene said there were so many people, she could not move.

    People were seen leaving the vicinity because it was so crammed.

    It got so busy that some were being crushed next to the fence.

    Instructions over the intercom system could be heard, advising people on the best route to leave the area.

    SEE ALSO: Security captured taking people out of Portsmouth festival yesterday

    It is the final day of Victorious festival, with the musical extravaganza nearing its end.

    Sam Fender will be headlining the Common Stage, with Anne-Marie being the final act to perform at the Castle Stage.

    Long queues could be seen at several parts of the festival area today, including for food stalls and toilets.

    PeopleSam FenderPortsmouth