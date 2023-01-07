News you can trust since 1877
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV

Video shows armed police apprehend suspect outside Natwest in Cosham, Portsmouth after 'suspicious incident' that led to three arrests

This video shows the moment that armed police apprehended a suspect outside a Natwest bank after a ‘suspicious incident’.

By Tom Morton
3 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 7th Jan 2023, 9:22am

Police were called at just after 1pm on Friday to Cosham high street.

Three people – a man and two women – were arrested after a man was allegedly threatened into withdrawing money from his account.

Hide Ad

Police cars surrounded a taxi parked outside the bank.

Police outside the NatWest in Cosham High Street on Friday
Most Popular

Nearby workers yesterday told The News that they heard a huge commotion in the street. The road was full of people watching the drama unfold.