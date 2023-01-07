Video shows armed police apprehend suspect outside Natwest in Cosham, Portsmouth after 'suspicious incident' that led to three arrests
This video shows the moment that armed police apprehended a suspect outside a Natwest bank after a ‘suspicious incident’.
Police were called at just after 1pm on Friday to Cosham high street.
Three people – a man and two women – were arrested after a man was allegedly threatened into withdrawing money from his account.
Nearby workers yesterday told The News that they heard a huge commotion in the street. The road was full of people watching the drama unfold.