Violence between inmates at Winchester Prison has nearly doubled in last five years

Violence between inmates at Winchester prison has nearly doubled in the last five years as attacks reached record levels in prisons across the country.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Winchester Prison

Figures obtained by Legal Expert have revealed that the number of prisoner-on-prisoner assaults at Winchester Prison has risen, yet assaults on staff have dropped over the past five years.

Winchester Prison had a reported population of 630 inmates in 2024. In 2024/25, the prison recorded 268 prisoner-on-prisoner assaults, up from 152 assaults five years earlier. The number of assaults on staff at the prison has dropped from 225 in 2023/24 to 151 in 2024/25, which is a 33% decrease.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In June 2025, government research highlighted a worrying link between overcrowded conditions and increased violence in prisons, as offenders are nearly twenty per cent more likely to be involved in assaults in overpopulated jails.

Consequently, the government announced a £40 million investment in new security measures aimed at reducing violence behind bars.

Patrick Mallon, a solicitor at legal firm JF Law, said: "The alarming year-on-year rise in assaults in UK prisons is a stark reflection of a system under immense strain.

“With prison populations growing and a significant number of prisons now officially overcrowded, the Ministry of Justice is facing a growing crisis as this limited space creates an unstable environment where violence becomes increasingly common.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The increased rate of violence in prisons is usually put down to factors include overcrowding, lack of purposeful activity, staffing levels, security and poor mental health.

A Ministry of Justice spokesperson said: "This government inherited a prison system in crisis, overcrowded and rife with violence, and we are fixing this by delivering the fastest prison-building programme in more than a century.”

The government’s ‘Plan for Change’ aims to build 14,000 extra prison places by 2031, and the new investment will help combat the flow of contraband, which creates unsafe environments in jails.

Legal Expert provides expert claim and legal advice services for prison injury compensation claims.

They operate a 24-hour helpline and an online claim form, which can be accessed on their website.