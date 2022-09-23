News you can trust since 1877
Man seen with 'distinctive walk' around Havant before being discovered with serious injuries on Hayling Island, police say in renewed appeal for witnesses

A MAN found with serious injuries on Hayling Island remains in hospital as police release more information about the events leading to the incident.

By Richard Lemmer
Friday, 23rd September 2022, 4:13 pm
Officers were called at 5am on Wednesday, September 7, with a report that a man in his 80s had been discovered with serious injuries in Sea Front.

He was taken to hospital in a critical condition, according to previous police reports.

He remains in hospital and has begun to recover, with injuries no longer considered to be life threatening.

Sea Front, Hayling Island. Picture: Google Street View.

Now police are appealing for witnesses as the force releases further information about the man’s movements prior to his injuries.

A spokesman from Hampshire Constabulary said: ‘We believe the man travelled from Chichester the day before the incident and that he may have been walking around the Havant and Hayling Island areas from Tuesday afternoon until he was located on Sea Front in the early hours of September 7.

‘The man was wearing dark blue trousers, a white shirt with black stripes, a dark blue jacket and black shoes. He has a distinctive walk with a slight shuffle.

‘He has straight grey hair, grey facial hair, is of slim build and is 5ft 6/7ins tall.

‘We are hoping that this description may jog someone’s memory if they saw him in the hours leading up to him becoming injured.

‘Do you live nearby and have dash cam footage, Ring doorbell or CCTV footage that may assist our enquiries?’

Anyone with information who has not yet spoken to officers is asked to call 101 quoting reference 44220364505.

