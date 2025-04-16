Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A violent thief who attacked multiple shop workers has been jailed.

Stefan Frederick Falzon was sentenced to one year and four months in prison following several incidents in Southsea and Warsash. On three consecutive days from December 14, 2024, the 43-year-old took a bag into Spar in St James’ Road, Southsea, and filled it with laundry and confectionary items.

He tried to leave without paying but was challenged by a staff member. Falzon, of Outram Road in Southsea, proceeded to assault the employee and make threats towards them.

During another incident on December 22, he assaulted three members of staff at Tesco Express in Warsash Road, Warsash, while trying to steal items. Falzon attacked a member of staff and stole items from the Co-Op store on the same road on the same day.

No-one was seriously hurt. Falzon stole more than £650 of stock from the three shops. He pleaded guilty to five offences of theft from a shop and five assaults at Portsmouth Magistrates Court on January 6. He was sentenced at Portsmouth Crown Court on March 11.

Sgt Lee Pymont from Portsmouth’s Neighbourhood Policing Team said, “Targeting shoplifters continues to be a major priority in the city and we are committed to getting justice for the businesses and employees that are effected. Shoplifting is not a victimless crime. For businesses, it can cause unbelievable financial damage, and for retail workers it can often mean having to face abuse and violence from the offenders.

“Shoplifting will not be tolerated by our Neighbourhood Policing Teams across Hampshire, and results like this demonstrate that offenders will be pursued and dealt with robustly. Please continue to report incidents of shoplifting to us, as this helps us build a stronger picture of prolific offenders and hot-spot areas for crime.”

The public are encouraged to call 999 for shoplifting incidents if it’s an emergency, or 111 for other queries.