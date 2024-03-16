Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Norman Albert Lillywhite, 59, of Winchester Road in Waltham Chase, has been charged with one count of sexual assault. He is due to appear in Southampton Magistrates' Court on March 22.

The reported incident took place in the Walthem Chase area on March 7. Police constable Dave Brown, of the Bishops Waltham Neighbourhood Team, said: "While incidents of this nature and seriousness are rare in this area, we always treat any reports of sexual assault seriously.