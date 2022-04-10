Want-to-be burglars thwarted while trying to gain entry to Hampshire home
A TRIO of want-to-be burglars were thwarted after realising the house they were trying to gain entry to wasn’t empty.
The incident happened in Amesbury Road, Andover, on Friday.
Police were called around 10am after three men tried to gain entry to a house.
However, they fled when the realised the occupants were at home and nothing was stolen.
A spokesman for Hampshire Constabulary said: ‘We are conducting enquiries to identify the men, and we are keen to hear from anyone who saw anything suspicious around this time.
‘The men are each described as being between 16 and 30 years old and white. Two were of slim build and one of stocky build.
‘They were wearing grey or black tops, and two had black beanie hats on.’
Anyone with information can call 101, quoting the reference 44220137929, alternatively, you can call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.