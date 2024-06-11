Wanted man who frequents Chichester area being hunted by police

By Freddie Webb
Published 11th Jun 2024, 07:50 BST
Police officers are searching for a wanted man on recall to prison.

James Hollingsworth, 41, is currently wanted by Sussex Police. He is believed to frequent the Chichester area.

James Hollingsworth, 41, who frequents the Chichester area, is wanted by Sussex Police. Picture: Sussex Police/ Habibur Rahman. | Sussex Police/ Habibur Rahman

Chichester Police said he is described as white, roughly 5ft 7ins tall and of medium build.

He has short brown hair and a brown beard.

They added: “If you see James, or have any information on his whereabouts call 999 quoting serial 858 of 25/04.”

