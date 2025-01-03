Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A man wanted by the police is still on the run with an appeal for his whereabouts being reissued.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Richard Smith, 43, is still wanted on recall to prison by Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary. The force are reminding people to not approach him and call 999 immediately.

Richard Smith, 43, is still on the run from Hampshire police after being branded as a wanted man before Christmas. | Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary

A statement published by the force on social media said: “We are still appealing for any information that could help us locate Richard Smith, who is wanted on recall to prison. If you have seen him, or have information regarding his whereabouts, please do not approach him and instead contact police on 999, quoting 44240545360.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

As previously reported in The News, police said they have followed several lines of enquiry and have turned to the public for help in finding his whereabouts. Smith is described as white, approximately 6ft tall, and of a slim build with dark hear and a beard.

He was last seen wearing a dark jacket, grey tracksuit bottoms, with black trainers, and a khaki backpack. Police previously said: “We would like to remind people harbouring Smith to deliberately obstruct our attempts to locate him may be committing an offence and be liable for arrest themselves.”