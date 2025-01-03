Wanted man still on the run from Hampshire police as force reissues pre-Christmas appeal to find him
Richard Smith, 43, is still wanted on recall to prison by Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary. The force are reminding people to not approach him and call 999 immediately.
A statement published by the force on social media said: “We are still appealing for any information that could help us locate Richard Smith, who is wanted on recall to prison. If you have seen him, or have information regarding his whereabouts, please do not approach him and instead contact police on 999, quoting 44240545360.”
As previously reported in The News, police said they have followed several lines of enquiry and have turned to the public for help in finding his whereabouts. Smith is described as white, approximately 6ft tall, and of a slim build with dark hear and a beard.
He was last seen wearing a dark jacket, grey tracksuit bottoms, with black trainers, and a khaki backpack. Police previously said: “We would like to remind people harbouring Smith to deliberately obstruct our attempts to locate him may be committing an offence and be liable for arrest themselves.”