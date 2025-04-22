Wanted man who climbed house roof in Portsmouth to avoid police arrested
Police officers were scrambled to Balliol Road in Buckland on Friday, cordoning off the area around the property and closing the road. The male, wearing a grey tracksuit and trainers, was seen slumped on top of the building with his arms crossed.
He climbed the roof after officers tried to detain him at roughly 9.48am, but after negotiations, he was back in custody. Bemused residents watched on as the operation took place.
A Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary spokesman said: “At around 9.48am on Friday, April 18, officers made attempts to arrest a man who was wanted on recall to prison.
“In an effort to evade police, the 33-year-old man ran from officers before climbing onto the roof of a house in Balliol Road. Officers engaged with the man before he got down from the roof, and was arrested and subsequently recalled to prison.”