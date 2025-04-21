Man charged with murder of woman in Havant appears in court as he has child neglect offence laid against him
Norbert Maiksner, of Timsbury Crescent in Havant, appeared in East Hampshire Remand Court in Portsmouth today (April 21). He was charged with murder after a body of a female was discovered at an address in Timsbury Crescent last Thursday (April 17).
A Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary spokeswoman confirmed a new court date has been set for the 48-year-old. She added that he has also been charged with child neglect.
“As per our previous update, Norbert Maiksner, 48, of Timsbury Crescent in Havant appeared at East Hampshire Remand Court in Portsmouth today (Monday April, 21) charged with murder,” she said.
“A second charge relating to child neglect has also been laid against Maiksner. Maiksner is due to appear at Portsmouth Crown Court tomorrow (Tuesday, April 22).”
Police were initially called after reports of a male walking alone along the M40 near junction 3. After the report came in at 9.42am, police searched the house and found a body of a woman in her 40s. Her next of kin were informed.
Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary officers worked at the scene and were spotted at the address the following day. Pictures from the scene show the property entrance was cordoned off.