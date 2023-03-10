Dean Mayze, 35, is wanted by Dyfed Powys police in Wales. Officers received reports of a serious attack involving a corrosive substance in South Powys.

Ystradgynlais, Ystradfellte, and Pontneddfechan Police reported on Facebook: ‘We are appealing for information to help find Dean Mayze, who officers would like to speak to following an assault involving a corrosive substance in Abercrave, Powys, on 10 December.

Ystradgynlais, Ystradfellte, and Pontneddfechan Police, in Wales, are searching for Dean Mayze, 35, who has links to Waterlooville. Picture: Ystradgynlais, Ystradfellte, and Pontneddfechan Police

‘The 35-year-old has links to the South Powys area as well as London, Kent and Hampshire. Have you seen Dean, or do you have info that might help us find him? Please, let us know.’ After The News reported the story yesterday, Mayze has since commented on the Facebook post – claiming a man broke into his garage and tried to steal from him.

He said: ‘Hey it’s me again. Come and investigate the criminal damage and burglary and I will come in to see you. I have been telling you this since December.

‘You want me to come in about this poor victim that has been allegedly assaulted whilst in my garage after he has kicked the door off, yet you don’t want to arrest him for burglary because poor him, he got hurt.

Dean Mayze responded to the police appeal referencing him on social media. Picture: Ystradgynlais, Ystradfellte, and Pontneddfechan Police

‘If he wasn’t breaking in and trying to steal stuff, this whole apparent incident would not of happened. Putting out a wanted poster for me but letting a known violent criminal walk around free? No wonder nobody has any respect for the police anymore.’

