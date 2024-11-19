Wanted Portsmouth man on the run for stalking and harassment offences arrested

Freddie Webb
By Freddie Webb

Defence Reporter

Published 19th Nov 2024, 09:48 BST
Updated 27th Nov 2024, 11:29 BST

A man from Portsmouth who was wanted for stalking and harassment offences has been arrested

Alan Harris, of Portsmouth, was on the run from Surrey Police. Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary shared the appeal to find the 43-year-old.

Harris was thought to regularly frequent the Farnham area of Surrey. Surrey Police previously urged the public to get in touch with them as soon as possible if they saw him.

A statement shared on social media confirmed that Harris has since been arrested. They said: “We are cancelling our appeal to find a 43-year-old man from Portsmouth.

“He has since been located and arrested. Thank you to all who shared our appeal.”

