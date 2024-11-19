A man from Portsmouth who was wanted for stalking and harassment offences has been arrested

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Alan Harris, of Portsmouth, was on the run from Surrey Police. Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary shared the appeal to find the 43-year-old.

Harris was thought to regularly frequent the Farnham area of Surrey. Surrey Police previously urged the public to get in touch with them as soon as possible if they saw him.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A statement shared on social media confirmed that Harris has since been arrested. They said: “We are cancelling our appeal to find a 43-year-old man from Portsmouth.

“He has since been located and arrested. Thank you to all who shared our appeal.”