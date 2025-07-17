A sex offender who has recently released from prison is being hunted by police.

Wanted pervert Christopher Spelman is being sought out by Lancashire Police after he failed to comply with his sexual offender notification requirements. Portsmouth Police confirmed he has links to the city and Hampshire, sharing their colleagues’ wanted appeal in a social media statement. He also has associations to Fareham.

Spelman has been wanted since the beginning of this week, with searches ongoing to find him. He is 66-years-old, originally from Prescot, and speaks with a Merseyside accent.

The sex offender was released from a prison near Weymouth, Dorset, earlier this month. Lancashire Police said he failed to register an address with the force, a breach of his notification requirements.

The force added: “He is likely to be travelling around and living in a tent, so we are appealing for sightings of him at campsites and transport hubs. Spelman has links to Dorset, Hampshire, Bristol, Kent and Merseyside, but could travel anywhere in the country.

“Any sightings of Spelman or information as to where he might be, please contact 101 – quoting log 0406 of 8th July.” Sightings and other information can also be emailed to [email protected].