Police end probe after lone woman allegedly locked in car during attempted sex attack near QA

Police have ended their investigation into an alleged attempted sexual assault on a woman who had just left hospital.

Queen Alexandra Hospital placeholder image
Queen Alexandra Hospital

A lone woman was subjected to the alleged attack around 2am on Wednesday July 2 after leaving Queen Alexandra Hospital. The female was allegedly locked in a man’s car before managing to escape.

A police spokesperson previously said: “A 32-year-old man from Portsmouth has been arrested on suspicion of attempting sexual assault on a female and using threatening or abusive words to cause harassment, alarm, or distress. He remains in custody at this time.”

The suspect was then released without charge as enquiries continued but the force has now ended their probe. A spokesperson said: “Following a review of all the evidence available to police at this time, a decision has been made to file this investigation, pending any further information coming to light.”

