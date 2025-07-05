Police have ended their investigation into an alleged attempted sexual assault on a woman who had just left hospital.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Queen Alexandra Hospital

A lone woman was subjected to the alleged attack around 2am on Wednesday July 2 after leaving Queen Alexandra Hospital. The female was allegedly locked in a man’s car before managing to escape.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A police spokesperson previously said: “A 32-year-old man from Portsmouth has been arrested on suspicion of attempting sexual assault on a female and using threatening or abusive words to cause harassment, alarm, or distress. He remains in custody at this time.”

The suspect was then released without charge as enquiries continued but the force has now ended their probe. A spokesperson said: “Following a review of all the evidence available to police at this time, a decision has been made to file this investigation, pending any further information coming to light.”