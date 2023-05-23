In a post on social media, Emsworth Aquaria and Reptiles, based in Havant Road, Portsmouth, said their male Australian Water Dragon had been stolen. But rather than go straight to police, the store owner said they will take no action if the creature is returned.

The post said: ‘We now know exactly who you are. I would highly recommend it be returned before this goes further.

Emsworth Aquaria and Reptiles, based in Havant Road, Portsmouth, said their male Australian Water Dragon had been stolen. Pic Google

‘To the person who decided to help themselves to our male Australian Water Dragon…we have CCTV of you taking the animal which will be passed to the police if the animal is not returned. If the animal is returned no further action will be taken. We just want to reunite him with his females and ensure all his care requirements are provided for appropriately.

‘You may or may not be aware business is excessively hard for reptile shops currently. You have completely devalued and unbalanced a well established 1.3 breeding group of animals with your selfish act of stealing the male.

‘I sincerely hope you know what you’ve taken and all of its care requirements. Please could all other shops keep their eyes open and feel free to share this post as far and as wide as possible.’

