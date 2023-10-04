Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Resident Mitch Rea, 34, was making his way to work in Mumby Road, Gosport, when the dishevelled caravan burst into flames before collapsing at around 5.30am on Tuesday. Police are investigating the suspected arson attack.

Large flames and smoke poured out from the mobile home close to a block of flats and an Aldi supermarket. No one was injured in the blaze.

Mitch Rea, 34, was making his way to work in Mumby Road, Gosport, when the caravan burst into flames before collapsing at around 5.30am on Tuesday. Pic: Mitch Rea

But Mitch said it was “lucky” no one was hurt after the caravan - which has been left at the side of the road for two years - was swamped with flames. “I left for work and saw the van on fire. It went up in flames so fast…it was stupid how quickly the fire took control,” he said.

“A heard a big pop and then it collapsed. It happened close to flats and the Aldi. It was lucky the wind was blowing the other way. If the flames got any closer to the flats the windows would have melted. It was very intense. There were a few other around at the time going to work and others were starting to wake up to after the fire started.”

Firefighters rushed to the scene and put out the blaze in just over an hour. A Hampshire and Isle of Wight Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson said: “The vehicle was destroyed in the fire which was extinguished by firefighters in breathing apparatus using hose reels and jets. The fire is believed to have been set deliberately and the scene was handed over to police officers. HIWFRS returned to station shortly before 7am.”

Mitch said the caravan has been bone of contention for residents in the area. “It has been there for two years and has had some work done to it but it is barely used. It looks like a bag of ****. It is not in good repair. I walk past it on a daily basis,” he said.