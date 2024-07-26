WATCH: Gosport murderer Tommy West hugs dad while saying goodbyes before going to police
Tommy West is captured in the embrace with his dad Peter West, 43, of Fisgard Road, as the killer goes to see friend Rowan Ballard. The father and son are in the car with murder accused Aiden West and Peter West’s step-dad Michael Figgins who had picked the West brothers up.
Levi was repeatedly stabbed by Tommy West after being lured to shops behind Nobes Avenue after 2am on November 24 having refused to defer payment on a deal. The victim was knifed in his Vauxhall Corsa before attempting to escape and crashing his car into a wall and garages. Levi was then chased into Keyes Road before he was set upon again.
Tommy West, 18, of Fisgard Road, has admitted murder, robbery and possession of a blade following the frenzied cocaine robbery on Levi. Aiden West, 24, of Tudor Close, Gosport, denies murder and possession of a blade but has admitted robbery. Peter West denies two counts of assisting an offender as does Figgins, 64, of St Ann's Crescent.
