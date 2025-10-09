WATCH: Lloyds Bank in Fareham taped off after burglary

By Steve Deeks

Senior Reporter

Published 9th Oct 2025, 13:35 BST
Lloyds Bank in Fareham remains closed after a bank burglary early this morning.

Lloyds Bank in West Street, Fareham placeholder image
Lloyds Bank in West Street, Fareham | NW

A video shows the front taped off with a sign on the window saying the West Street branch was closed.

As reported, police raced to the scene after an intruder alarm activation went off at 2.24am. Having arrived on scene within two minutes of the call, officers discovered a “panel had been smashed open and it was clear someone had entered the bank”, Fareham police said.

After carrying out searches once inside the building, officers found the alleged bank robber. “Officers located a 43-year-old man, from the Fareham area, inside. He was arrested on suspicion of burglary and taken into custody where he remains at this time,” police said.

They added: “We’d like to thank our colleagues from Hampshire and Isle of Wight Fire and Rescue Service for their assistance in helping officers safely access the building. The investigation is ongoing.”

