Teenage girl injured after car smashes into her before speeding off in Portsmouth

A teenage girl was injured when a hit and run car smashed into her before speeding off.

Havant Road junction of East Cosham Road, near Cosham | Google

The hunt is now on to find the driver of a green Kia Sportage which struck the girl as she crossed Havant Road at the junction of East Cosham Road, near Cosham, around 5.45pm on Tuesday 7 October.

The shocking incident happened as the girl and three other teenagers were walking along the pavement on Havant Road in the direction of Cosham. “As they crossed the junction with East Cosham Road, a green Kia Sportage is reported to have collided with a teenage girl before driving off at speed,” police said.

“The girl suffered minor injuries to her leg during the incident. Officers would like to speak to anyone who witnessed this incident or has any relevant information, including CCTV, doorbell or dashcam footage from the area around the time of the incident.

“If you have any information which could assist our investigation, please report this to us by calling 101 and quoting reference number 44250454552.”

You can also submit information online here: https://www.hampshire.police.uk/tua/tell-us-about/cor/tell-us-about-existing-case-report/

Alternatively, you can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers 100% anonymously on 0800 555 111, or via their anonymous online form at crimestoppers-uk.org