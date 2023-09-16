Tributes laid at Goldsmith Avenue scene where man died on Thursday

Tributes have been laid at the scene in Goldsmith Avenue where a man fell to his death on Thursday after police responded to a concern for welfare.

Despite efforts to bring the man to safety by British Transport Police (BTP) and Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary the man sadly died at the scene.

Large crowds gathered despite police putting a cordon in certain areas and urging people to stay away.

After the man’s death, a BTP spokeswoman said: “Police were called shortly after 2pm following concern for the welfare of a person near Fratton Railway Station. British Transport Police officers attended alongside Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary and worked to bring the person to safety.

"However, sadly, the person later died at the scene. The incident is not being treated as suspicious and a file will be prepared for the coroner.”

Now two days on from the incident, floral tributes have been placed at the location.

If you are affected by any of the issues raised in this article you can talk to your GP, phone 111 or text SHOUT to 85258.

Alternatively you can call the Samaritans on 116 123, email [email protected] or visit the website. A list of local mental health services is available here.

