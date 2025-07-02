A large police presence was captured heading into Leigh Park last night as crowds gathered following the arrest of a man on suspicion of engaging in sexual communications with a child.

The arrest was made on Tuesday, July 1 on Middle Park Way, Leigh Park, with the 38-year-old remaining in police custody. News of the potential crime and arrest drew a large crowd with a big police presence in the area.

Police head to the incident in Leigh Park on July 1. | Tony Clements

Footage shared on social media by Tony Clements show the police gathering in the Asda Havant Supercentre on Larchwood Avenue before heading into Leigh Park.

A Hampshire & Isle of Wight Constabulary spokesperson said: “Officers have arrested a 38-year-old man from Havant on suspicion of engaging in sexual communications with a child.

“The man, who was arrested in Middle Park Way in Havant this evening, remains in police custody at the current time. Enquiries are ongoing to establish the circumstances.”

The police have been approached for further details on the incident and we will provide a further update as soon as we have one.