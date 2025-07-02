Large crowds gather in Leigh Park as man arrested on suspicion of engaging in sexual communications with a child
The 38-year-old from Havant was arrested yesterday evening (July 1) on Middle Park Way, Leigh Park. A large crowd of people had gathered in the area at the time of the arrest with a number police officers present.
A Hampshire & Isle of Wight Constabulary spokesperson said: “Officers have arrested a 38-year-old man from Havant on suspicion of engaging in sexual communications with a child.
“The man, who was arrested in Middle Park Way in Havant this evening, remains in police custody at the current time. Enquiries are ongoing to establish the circumstances.”
As soon as there are any further details we will provide an update.