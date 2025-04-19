Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Police are continuing to carry out enquiries in the Havant area after discovering a body.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Footage has shown a significant police presence in Timsbury Crescent, Havant, following the discovery of a woman’s body which has resulted in a murder investigation.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Officers attended and the man reported the death of a woman known to him at an address on Timsbury Crescent in Havant.

The police attended the address and subsequently discovered a body.

Police have been in Timsbury Crescent, Havant, on April 18, 2025, following the discovery of a woman's body. Picture: Sarah Standing (180425-4318) | Sarah Standing

The man, who is 48-years-old and from High Wycombe, has been arrested on suspicion of murder and remains in police custody at the current time.

Anyone with any concerns, questions or information is being asked to speak to officers in Havant today or call them on 101 quoting the reference 44250167127.