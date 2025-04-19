WATCH: Significant police presence in Timsbury Crescent in Havant as murder investigation launched

Sophie Lewis
By Sophie Lewis

Digital Reporter

Published 19th Apr 2025, 10:38 BST
Updated 19th Apr 2025, 10:39 BST
Police are continuing to carry out enquiries in the Havant area after discovering a body.

Footage has shown a significant police presence in Timsbury Crescent, Havant, following the discovery of a woman’s body which has resulted in a murder investigation.

The police were called at 9.42am to a report that a man was walking alone along the M40, close to junction 3 on April 17.

Officers attended and the man reported the death of a woman known to him at an address on Timsbury Crescent in Havant.

The police attended the address and subsequently discovered a body.

Police have been in Timsbury Crescent, Havant, on April 18, 2025, following the discovery of a woman's body. Picture: Sarah Standing (180425-4318)Police have been in Timsbury Crescent, Havant, on April 18, 2025, following the discovery of a woman's body. Picture: Sarah Standing (180425-4318)
Police have been in Timsbury Crescent, Havant, on April 18, 2025, following the discovery of a woman's body. Picture: Sarah Standing (180425-4318) | Sarah Standing

The man, who is 48-years-old and from High Wycombe, has been arrested on suspicion of murder and remains in police custody at the current time.

Anyone with any concerns, questions or information is being asked to speak to officers in Havant today or call them on 101 quoting the reference 44250167127.

