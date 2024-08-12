Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Police have released footage from a body-worn camera that shows the moment a protestor charged at officers in Hampshire.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Ryan David Wheatley, 40, of Malvern Close, Fair Oak was sentenced to one year in jail at Southampton Crown Court on Monday, August 12, having already pled guilty to assault by beating of an emergency worker.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Detective chief superintendent Nigel Lecointe said: "While the majority who attended this protest in Southampton were respectful and engaged with officers, Wheatley decided to act in such an aggressive manner that our officers were fearful of violence towards themselves and counter protestors.

"They took decisive action, stopping him from getting to the counter group and arresting him. It shows this kind of behaviour will not be tolerated. With the support of the Crown Prosecution Service, we have been able to conduct a thorough investigation and bring him before the court as soon as possible, for justice to be served.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"This should be a warning to anyone else considering involving themselves in disorder or behaving aggressively during protests. These actions have consequences.

"Our local officers, neighbourhood policing teams and District Commanders will continue to engage with our communities this week, to hear any concerns they have and provide them with reassurance.

"We also continue to ensure we have the right teams and people with the right capabilities ready to respond should we see any disorder."

Watch the footage of the arrest in the video embedded in this article.