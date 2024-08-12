Watch: Southampton protestor sentenced to one year in jail after shocking attack on police officer
Ryan David Wheatley, 40, of Malvern Close, Fair Oak was sentenced to one year in jail at Southampton Crown Court on Monday, August 12, having already pled guilty to assault by beating of an emergency worker.
The incident took place on Wednesday, August 7, where Wheatley joined the anti-immigration protests and charged at officers and counter protestors. When being sentenced, judge Christopher Parker commented that it was clear Wheatley had “intended to cause or threaten violence".
Detective chief superintendent Nigel Lecointe said: "While the majority who attended this protest in Southampton were respectful and engaged with officers, Wheatley decided to act in such an aggressive manner that our officers were fearful of violence towards themselves and counter protestors.
"They took decisive action, stopping him from getting to the counter group and arresting him. It shows this kind of behaviour will not be tolerated. With the support of the Crown Prosecution Service, we have been able to conduct a thorough investigation and bring him before the court as soon as possible, for justice to be served.
"This should be a warning to anyone else considering involving themselves in disorder or behaving aggressively during protests. These actions have consequences.
"Our local officers, neighbourhood policing teams and District Commanders will continue to engage with our communities this week, to hear any concerns they have and provide them with reassurance.
"We also continue to ensure we have the right teams and people with the right capabilities ready to respond should we see any disorder."
Watch the footage of the arrest in the video embedded in this article.