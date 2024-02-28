WATCH: Strong security and police presence at court for activists planning citizen arrests on judges
The Lawful Enforcement Alliance had issued a rallying call for people to join them in their quest to “expose” council tax fraud against the people of Portsmouth by carrying out citizen arrests on judges at the Winston Churchill Avenue court.
But the planned coup was a damp squib after only half a dozen activists turned up before being given short shrift by security amid talk of “corruption” and “conspiracies”. People were refused entry unless they had paperwork proving they had a case. “A lot of the activists ended up going home when they couldn’t show they were due in court,” one eyewitness said.
Three police officers were seen inside the building to keep order in the event activists gained entry before they left around 3pm. Reports of an arrest outside the courthouse earlier in the day were dismissed by the force.
No major flashpoints were reported. A grey-haired female activist was spotted filming into the building from the top of the court steps in a provocative gesture.
Meanwhile, during confrontational scenes last week, a 57-year-old man was injured outside the court as police were forced to intervene. Inside the court on that occasion, a spokesman for HM Courts and Tribunals Service said: “No one was seriously injured."
The Lawful Enforcement Alliance had said before last week’s action: “Let’s show the courts and judges that we the people are now taking an active interest in proceedings.
“The Lawful Enforcement Alliance on Tuesday will be arresting Portsmouth Magistrates’ Court security, staff and either judge (David) Robinson or judge (Anthony) Callaway. If people don't stand on Tuesday we may as well close the network. Let's get this done, as this is why we actually exist.”
No citizen arrests were carried out on judges or staff again this week.