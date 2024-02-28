Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Activists outside Portsmouth Magistrates' Court on 28 February

The Lawful Enforcement Alliance had issued a rallying call for people to join them in their quest to “expose” council tax fraud against the people of Portsmouth by carrying out citizen arrests on judges at the Winston Churchill Avenue court.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

But the planned coup was a damp squib after only half a dozen activists turned up before being given short shrift by security amid talk of “corruption” and “conspiracies”. People were refused entry unless they had paperwork proving they had a case. “A lot of the activists ended up going home when they couldn’t show they were due in court,” one eyewitness said.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Three police officers were seen inside the building to keep order in the event activists gained entry before they left around 3pm. Reports of an arrest outside the courthouse earlier in the day were dismissed by the force.

No major flashpoints were reported. A grey-haired female activist was spotted filming into the building from the top of the court steps in a provocative gesture.

Meanwhile, during confrontational scenes last week, a 57-year-old man was injured outside the court as police were forced to intervene. Inside the court on that occasion, a spokesman for HM Courts and Tribunals Service said: “No one was seriously injured."

The Lawful Enforcement Alliance had said before last week’s action: “Let’s show the courts and judges that we the people are now taking an active interest in proceedings.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The Lawful Enforcement Alliance on Tuesday will be arresting Portsmouth Magistrates’ Court security, staff and either judge (David) Robinson or judge (Anthony) Callaway. If people don't stand on Tuesday we may as well close the network. Let's get this done, as this is why we actually exist.”