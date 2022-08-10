Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Paranoid schizophrenic Paul Taylor, 64, delivered a blistering ‘revenge attack’ after an apparent feud with residents on Middle Park Way, Leigh Park, turned ugly on January 11.

Taylor, who had not been taking his medication and had become ‘unwell’, believed the people next door had done ‘something bad’ to him, Portsmouth Crown Court was told last month, as reported by The News.

CCTV of a petrol bomb being thrown into a neighbour's garden in Leigh Park over a grudge. Pic Wessex CPS

It sparked Taylor into concocting a petrol-fuelled Molotov cocktail - a device the government trained men too old to fight to use in the Second World War - before launching it over a fence.

Now the incident, captured on home CCTV and played to the court, can be seen.

The CCTV shows the garden before the bomb is thrown. It then explodes into flames near a shed before going out.

Luckily the shed did not catch fire and no one was home at the time of the attack.

Helen Easterbrook, for the defence, said in court: ‘(Taylor) was suffering with a severe mental disorder at the time that affected his ability to make rational decisions.

‘His intention was to go round and have a verbal altercation and have it out with them.’

Taylor also used threatening behaviour during the incident and damaged two of the victim’s cars that were ‘extremely expensive’ to repair.

The defendant admitted arson, affray and criminal damage.

Judge, Recorder Charles Langley, said: ‘Whether it is part of your paranoid schizophrenia, you certainly had some view they had done something bad to you.

‘You sent them a number of notes in threatening terms that must have come from you, especially as one related to a Molotov cocktail - which was later thrown over their fence.

‘A neighbour saw you outside trying to set fire to the fence and a camera recording shows a Molotov cocktail being thrown over the fence with it lit.

‘Luckily no one was at home and no one was injured.’

Taylor was given a 15-month sentence suspended for 24 months.

He was also told to complete 20 rehabilitation days and pay £500 compensation.

