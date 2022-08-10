Both people suffered serious injuries in the crash yesterday morning.
The incident happened at roughly 7.30am, on the B3347 Ringwood Road between Kingston and Bisterne, near the Dragon Lane junction.
A motorcyclist, riding a blue Suzuki bike, was involved in the collision while travelling south on the road.
Hampshire Constabulary said in a statement: ‘Both the motorcyclist and pedestrian sustained serious, but non-life threatening injuries.
‘A dog died at the scene, whilst another was euthanised at a local vets a short while later.
‘Officers have been carrying out extensive enquiries to ascertain the exact circumstances around the incident, but they are now appealing to the public for information.
‘Were you in the area at the time? Did you witness the collision?
‘Do you have any dash-cam footage in the moments leading up to or footage of the incident as it happened, that could help aid the investigation?
‘Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact 101, quoting 44220321259.’
People can also submit details via the Hampshire police website, or through the charity Crimestoppers on an anonymous basis by calling 0800 555 111.
