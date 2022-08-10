Police find Hayling Island woman, 62, a few days after she disappeared

POLICE have found a woman from Hayling Island a few days after she went missing.

By Freddie Webb
Wednesday, 10th August 2022, 9:31 am
Updated Wednesday, 10th August 2022, 9:50 am

Tereska Lawrence, 62, disappeared on August 1, last being seen leaving her home around 7.45am.

Officers and her family were concerned for her welfare, but she was found two days later.

Tereska Lawrence was found after extensive searches by police. Picture: Habibur Rahman.

A statement from Hampshire Constabulary said: ‘We just wanted to let you know that missing Tereska from Hayling Island has now been located.

‘As ever, thank you to all that shared our appeal - it really is appreciated by us all.’

