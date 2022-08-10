Tereska Lawrence, 62, disappeared on August 1, last being seen leaving her home around 7.45am.
Officers and her family were concerned for her welfare, but she was found two days later.
A statement from Hampshire Constabulary said: ‘We just wanted to let you know that missing Tereska from Hayling Island has now been located.
‘As ever, thank you to all that shared our appeal - it really is appreciated by us all.’
